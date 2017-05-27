Why it's right to compare Gympie Show to the Ekka

CONGRATULATIONS to the Gympie Show Society and its many volunteers on what was an exciting and hopefully financially successful Show.

In times when provincial shows are struggling with escalating costs and competition from other forms of entertainment such as theme parks the Gympie Show continues to provide three days of excellent entertainment for all ages.

To suggest it is "the Ekka written just a bit smaller” is no idle boast.

And despite the accuracy of everyone's prediction that it would rain for the Show, the Show did go on .....and how!

The folk who attended on the rain-soaked People's Day stayed on into the night, if only to see if Tom Grady's brilliant fireworks were water-proof. They were.

And those who baulked at Friday's wet weather turned up on Saturday to make what seemed to me the best Saturday crowd in the past 24 years.

The Pavilion displays reflected the dedicated efforts and admirable talents of community members of all ages.

The educational value of the Show is often overlooked.

XXXL rid at the Gympie show Will Josph and Randy Bowman. Renee Albrecht

It enables the children to see the many animal exhibits up close and become acquainted with many domestic arts and crafts rarely practised today, but which are an integral part of our social history.

And, of course,there was the usual spectacular entertainment of the ring events , the special features and the excitement of Sideshow Alley.

The show jumping this year, being the state championships, was outstanding.

And the main arena stood up to the rain remarkably well.

Gympie Show Rodeo - Hayley Millard U/18 Junior Barrel Race Leeroy Todd

In the Stud Cattle section the droughtmasters were the feature breed.

Entries came from far and wide. But it was a small local stud, Faragon Valley, that exhibited the Grand Champion Bull, the Grand Champion Female and won the Supreme Champion Exhibit.

Some achievement!

They say that no-one is indispensable, but long-time ring announcer Alain Henderson is about to give that theory a thorough test by his retirement.

Alain Henderson, calling the Show in the early 90s. The brief history of the Gympie Show. Contributed

Alain Henderson the voice of the Gympie Show. Renee Albrecht

He is one of the only two Gympie men I'd heard of before I came to Gympie, the other being legendary vet Ted Fisher.

Gympie veterinarian Ted Fisher Scott Kovacevic

No doubt the Show will go on but for most of us it will not be quite the same. It sure won't!

Once again thanks and congratulations to all involved in staging another wonderful Show.

You have done Gympie proud as you do - year after year.

Merv Welch,

The Palms.