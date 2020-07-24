Why it’s critical Gympie gets a 5G tower

Mackay was among the first cities in Australia and the world to turn on 5G earlier this year. Now it’s Gympie region’s turn, says this letter writer.

Mackay was among the first cities in Australia and the world to turn on 5G earlier this year. Now it’s Gympie region’s turn, says this letter writer.

Letter to the Edtior

ONE of the critical success factors for economic development and attracting business to the Gympie Region is connectivity.

This has been mentioned before, but highlighted by Rohan Toll from the AI Hub at Monday’s Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

If we are to position ourselves for the post-COVID world of work, we will need to be connected – faster, stable, secure and well…better just connected.

I realise that the Telco’s are responsible for the deployment of 5G towers, and their decisions as to where they are placed would be supported by the population size amongst other things, as well as Federal, State and Local Government demand.

But, honestly…why can’t Gympie get 5G coverage?

In Gympie we have all experienced the “cut offs”, standing at a special spot to increase the “bars” and chances of connection for those important calls, not to mention the unfortunate folks who struggled through COVID enforced home-schooling and restricted Work-From-Home in areas where there is no coverage AT ALL!

5G concerns have been raised in Noosa and around Australia.

I want 5G for Gympie. It is important to our future, for our region, for our people.

For those, who would struggle with the thought of microwave radiation wherever the tower is placed, I have a health-conscious solution which may be commercially viable.

The “AdTower” has silver thread fabric interwoven with outdoor marketing fabric. This prevents any possible radiation from affecting the area around the base of the tower.

The radius is determined by mathematics and science. The idea is gift…

So, we have a need, we have a solution. Now we need a provider.

I know what I want from Father Christmas this year (I hope I’ve been a good boy) – I want a 5G tower for Gympie.

#5Gympie has a nice ring to it….

Justin Lippiatt, PineTech Manufacturing