Why is our homeless problem getting worse?

GYMPIE Salvation Army boss Major Brian Smith says he has not seen such desperate times for the homeless in all his 20 years and more as a Salvation Army worker.

That is a huge statement and one we should all be very concerned about.

Homelessness is a growing problem in the Gympie region and authorities are not doing enough to deal with it. It is not going away.

People are living in cars, tents and storage sheds - some with their children.

This city needs a dedicated shelter; not just a temporary arrangement or a place to grab a shower every now and then. It needs a homeless shelter; somewhere to sleep if you have absolutely no other option except beneath Kidd Bridge or in Memorial Park.

Winter is almost upon us and our winters can get very cold. To think there are people in our town sleeping out there in that is distressing.

This region prides itself on its community spirit; its passion for helping out anyone going through a bad time.

Last year's Lagatum Prosperity Index rated Australia the sixth wealthiest nation in the world.

Those of us with a roof over our heads are being asked to help the Salvos out this month. Their annual Red Shield Appeal starts on Monday week, May 22.

Please give generously.