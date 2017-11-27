Why is council recruiting after a staff purge?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I NOTICED in your article (in The Gympie Times) that council has advertised for staff for our water and sewage department.

This department of council was recently purged of staff with redundancies and sackings, now we advertise to restock.

Was the decision to purge based on professional decision making or personal dislike? How much did this cost the rate payer?

Compared to the Rattler it may seem insignificant but highlights the chaotic leadership and poor decisions being made with your money.

Glen Hartwig,

Councillor Division 2, Gympie Regional Council

KEEP READING FOR MORE LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

It's not a war of the sexes

WHILE violence can be committed by anyone, it is generally directed at someone physically weaker, therefore women or children. As decades of buried women turn in their graves to celebrate the new era of DV awareness, a war between victims has erupted. The war cry from one corner is: "Men are also victims of domestic violence!” The other corner shouts: "Rubbish, how many men died this week?”

The domestic violence issue is being tainted by this battle - men versus women. There should be solidarity between victims.

It is not a competition.

The DV issue is between the abuser and the abused - no gender about it.

The fact that men, who should have the physical strength to protect themselves against a woman, are being beaten is an interesting factor.

Women are often trapped and cannot escape but we should be asking men, "why didn't you escape?”

Women don't have the strength to restrain their attacker so we should be asking men, "Why didn't you restrain your attacker?”

Women often have children to protect so shouldn't we be asking the male victim, "what do you do about protecting your children?”

Women believe their partners when they say "it will never happen again”. Shouldn't we be asking men, "do you believe this nonsense, also?”

Women are beaten so brutally they cannot go out in public until their injuries have healed. Shouldn't we be asking the male victim, "What injures did you sustain?” Men are murdered by their partners; we know this because there are women serving life sentences.

(Some of) these women suffered horrendous abuse leading up to the murder - did their male counterparts?

The fact that men are also victims is a goldmine.

Why toss the gold back?

Get men on board.

Discuss what can be done instead of comparing bruises. The war is between the abused and the abuser and should not be a gender issue.

M. Kelly,

Gympie

Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

NOVEMBER is Pancreatic Awareness Month, and we're encouraging Queenslanders to help raise awareness of the disease and generate support for those affected.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the top five causes of cancer deaths in Queensland. Tragically, a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer reduces the chance of living another five years by 92 per cent.

More than 520 people are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer each year in Queensland, and around 450 lose their lives to the disease.

Currently, pancreatic cancer is one of the hardest cancers to detect and treat. There is no routine screening test for the disease, so it is vital to know the symptoms of abdominal pain, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, weight loss, changes in bowel movements and jaundice.

Sometimes symptoms only occur once the disease has advanced, making it much harder to beat.

Chris McMillan,

CEO, Cancer Council Queensland