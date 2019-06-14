Why I call my customers a***holes, w**kers

She's the Brisbane cafe owner who has been caught in the middle of a s**tstorm this week after calling her customer an a***hole. Now the sassy owner has revealed why she's so unapologetic about biting back.

Naomi Corbett, the owner of Low Road Cafe at Windsor, copped backlash after she called mum-of-one Kylie Lindsay a 'racist' and an 'a**hole' when Ms Lindsay complained online that the cafe didn't have highchairs.

It wasn't the first time Ms Corbett had bitten back at negative reviews with other online reviewers copping a spray and being called a w**ker from the quirky cafe owner.

CAFE CRITICISED FOR HUMILIATING MAN WITH SIGN

The Courier-Mail offered Ms Corbett the opportunity to explain her reasoning for biting back, via an opinion piece written in her own words.

But she marches to the beat of her own drum, and opted to instead post her opinion piece on the Low Road Cafe's Facebook page - a forum she acknowledges The Courier-Mail has 'considerately bolstered' for the business following this week's coverage.

We can appreciate her reason for doing so.

The cafe doesn’t mind biting back. Now the owner explains why. Picture: Facebook

THE CASE FOR AND AGAINST:

IN FAVOUR OF BITING BACK: DID A BEEF OVER A HIGH CHAIR REALLY NEED TO BE POSTED?

AGAINST BITING BACK: WOE BETIDE THE CAFE THAT DOESN'T CATER TO MUMS

Ms Corbett starts by saying our offer to publish her unedited opinion piece was a 'lovely show of generosity' but was 'hesitant to put myself in someone else's hands again'.

While she didn't take The Courier Mail up on the rare offer to write an opinion piece, we wanted to make good on our promise to let her have her say while also informing our readers - who have been so invested and divided about this story - a chance to understand why she unapologetically fights back against negative reviews.

Below is what Ms Corbett wrote:

"So here we are. The Courier Mail wanted me to chat to you about negative reviews and what they can mean for small businesses like ours.

But I don't wanna.

A sign was placed outside the Low Road Cafe in Windsor the day after the online stoush. Picture: Facebook

Instead, I want to talk about power, and the way it is wielded by people that don't like what you do and want you to GOD DAMN PAY FOR IT.

Because negative reviews are one thing - and I certainly know we've earned a few in our time - but some homophobic prick having a spray because he was offended by our pride flag, or a woman being mortally wounded because you don't make pancakes, or some MRA creep abusing you in your DMs because you posted on International Women's Day - THAT, my frenemies, is a different thing altogether.

That kind of power can be so incredibly damaging and hurtful for a small business.

It's unregulated and impossible to remove.

For the record, The Low Road Cafe actually does a great meal.

You literally wait on the kindness of strangers to rectify your ratings.

So what does The Low Road do?

We kick back.

We use the outlets we have available to us to send a message that we won't be bullied or intimidated by bullies who underestimate us.

Sure, it's unprofessional - but have you MET us?

And if some folk think we're damaging our brand, to that I say at least it's us who gets to do it, not some entitled ding-dong who storms out because we don't have air-conditioning or stock newspapers.

So we try and take back the power. And we feel like it works for us.

Some of the people surprised by the response from the Low Road Cafe. Picture: Facebook

And do you want to know what that looks like? It's countless messages of support flooding our page and our inbox.

It's the beautiful family that don't know us but drove all the way to Windsor to tell us they care.

It's the phone calls from other cafes telling us to stay strong and hang in there.

It's the knowledge that despite the utter sledging we are getting, we have some control.

Oh, and it's also tricking said newspaper into publishing a photo of us holding a sign that says C U Next Tuesday.

For the record, we weren’t tricked. We liked the sass.

Go in grace, under his eye etc

Naomi Xxxx

What do you think? Have your say in the comments below