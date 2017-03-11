Why Hayne is good for the game

TOUGH GIG: Jarryd Hayne has had a rough couple weeks with question marks over his commitment to the game.

COMMENT: Love him or hate him, you have to feel for Jarryd Hayne.

A polarising figure to say the least, his form - and the current predicament it has put him in - is the subject of many water cooler discussions.

I was extremely critical of his choice to leave rugby league to chase his "dream” of playing in the NFL but in light of recent events, I think the Titans custodian is unjustifiably copping the rough end of the stick.

Furthermore, the debate and discussions he is sparking in the league community can only suggest the game is in a healthy head space.

The fact that people care so much about what he is and isn't doing on the training paddock and the playing field shows fans still care about the game.

In some cases the reporting on his demise has been inaccurate and a little sensationalist but at the same time, if you read between the lines, it shows we care about one of the best players in the game.

The league community cannot deal with another betting scandal, drunken arrest or domestic violence incident.

My belief is Hayne's treatment demonstrates the actions of a passionate audience that wants him to put his best foot forward.

The media attention has been blown out of proportion but that is to be expected when you are dealing with a figure as prominent as Jarryd Hayne.

You can't expect a sporting nation to not be interested in a bloke who can pretty much do it all. It won't be long before Hayne is back to his on-field best.