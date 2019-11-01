Why Gympie’s drought-hit farmers are doing it for themselves

An example of the photos you'll find at the Our Strength During The Drought photography exhibition

An example of the photos you'll find at the Our Strength During The Drought photography exhibition

GYMPIE Region’s Western District farmers find themselves on the dry side of the street, literally, with regional drought assistance across the council boundary in South Burnett but not at their place.

Like the rain itself, drought assistance has fallen in patches, because of the regional assistance formula which allocates overall drought assistance according to local government areas.

Gympie Region generally is not in drought, but Kilkivan and Goomeri areas are just as dry as those the west of the Burnett Highway.

It is a situation which has prompted both Gympie Region state MPs, Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Gympie MP Tony Perrett to urge farmers to work on having their own properties individually drought declared.

Mrs Frecklington’s electorate extends into the Gympie Regional Council area as far as the Woolooga district and part of Widgee.

Although geographically similar to the South Burnett and North Burnett Regions (and inclined to have similar weather patterns), Gympie’s part of Mrs Frecklington’s electorate is not drought declared.

Mrs Frecklington said Gympie’s western districts farmers may need to apply for Individual Droughted Property declarations.

“We have a situation in western Gympie region where the North Burnett and South Burnett are both drought declared but people living between those two areas in western Gympie, who are experiencing the same conditions, can’t get help.

A spokeswoman said farmers could download application forms from the Agriculture Department website or, if not online, could call the Nanango electorate office.

Mr Perrett said he had asked Agriculture Minister Mark Furner in October to reconsider the situation and reconvene the Local Drought Committee, but the Minister had said he would not do so.

The committee meets once a year at the end of the west season.l