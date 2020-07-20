Why Gympie’s coastline is about to get smoky

Cooloola Coast residents are being warned to watch for smoke with a hazard burn planned within the Cooloola recreational Area today. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

Cooloola Coast residents are being warned to watch for smoke with a hazard burn planned within the Cooloola recreational Area today. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

COOLOOLA Cove residents are being urged to take caution with a hazard burn planned at the Cooloola Recreation area today.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is conducting the burn to reduce fuel loads within the forest.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration,” a Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said.

The hazard burn will help lower the amount of fuel in the area ahead of the upcoming fire season.

Smoke from the burn may be visible the recreation area, Cooloola Cove, Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay.

She said it is “unlikely” smoke will reach urban areas, people with respiratory or other health problems should seek medical advice on mitigating the effects of smoke inhalation.

Minor traffic delays may be experienced on Rainbow Beach Rd due to the burn.

Drivers are being advised to remain safe on the roads, as any smoke could drop visibility in the areas.

Anyone seeking further information should call QPWS’ Rainbow Beach office on 07 5486 9900.