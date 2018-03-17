Menu
Why Gympie's building industry refuses to slow down

17th Mar 2018 5:10 AM

GYMPIE's construction industry is "refusing to slow down".

New building approval figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed 169 new dwellings were approved between July and December last year.

The number is on track to match t+he region's 2016-17 financial year total of 350 new dwellings approved.

Master Builders Association Wide Bay Burnett regional manager Will Wilson said the Gympie construction sector was going from strength to strength.

"Gympie is refusing to slow down again and there's no major concern about it," he said.

"People are able to take on a bit more reasonable work in Gympie.

"I'm really impressed with the growth and commerce in Gympie.

"It's remained a really positive regional place. But it's matured into a great regional centre."

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the region's location and accessibility made it popular for developers.

She said the Gympie region was well positioned in the Wide Bay market and its proximity to the Sunshine Coast region was a strength.

"The newly upgraded Bruce Highway from Federal to Traveston has further contributed to Gympie's accessibility to other regions; enhancing the safety of travelling between Gympie, Noosa and Sunshine Coast areas and minimising travel time between Gympie and major centres such as Brisbane," she said.

The spokeswoman said a strong construction sector had flow-on effects for the wider community.

"Growth in the building and construction industry across the region has had direct impacts on the demand for goods and services across related industry sectors. This has also led to increases in consumption, as more wages and salaries are being spent in the local economy," she said.

"Industry sectors where consumption-related benefits will be felt include manufacturing, construction, retail trade, accommodation and food services, education and training and health care and social assistance." -NewsRegional

