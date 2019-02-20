Why Gympie's Anderson needs to impress for Cowboys

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie bred flyer, Carlin Anderson, has been named as fullback for the North Queensland Cowboys when they head to the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

This is the first trial match for the Cowboys when they take on the Gold Coast Titans and the time for Anderson to impress.

The fullback position will be in contention this season for the North Queenslanders.

They announced on Monday New Zealand outside back Jordan Kahu had signed a one-year deal with the club.

Jordan Kahu is seen during a Brisbane Broncos training session at Clive Berghofer Centre in Brisbane, Saturday, September 1, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING GLENN HUNT

Anderson is off-contract after this season.

Playing at his preferred position of fullback close to his home town, he will need to shine on Saturday.

Representative forwards Matt Scott, Jordan McLean and Jason Taumalolo headline the Cowboys monster forward pack.

Jordan McLean of Australia (left) speaks with Jason Taumalolo of Tonga following the Rugby League Test match between the Australia Kangaroos and the Tonga Mate Ma'a at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, October 20, 2018. (AAP Image/David Rowland) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DAVID ROWLAND

Coming off a dominating season last year is young gun Jake Clifford in the halves.

Clifford partners with Kiwi Test player Te Maire Martin.

Titans coach Garth Brennan named Tyrone Roberts as halfback and captain for Saturday's all-Queensland clash that kicks off at 5pm.

North Queensland Cowboys training from the Townsville Sports Reserve. Carlin Anderson. Picture: Zak Simmonds Zak Simmonds

Mitch Rein, Bryce Cartwright and colourful winger Anthony Don will also line up in the starting side.

Titans fans can get a first-hand look at their team at an open training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium tomorrow from 10am.

The Cowboys will hold their open training session from 3pm tomorrow where fans can see how their footy heroes train and grab an autograph.

The game is a first for the Sunshine Coast with tickets available via ticketek.com.au. Gates open at 1pm, Saturday.