Why Gympie's Anderson needs to impress for Cowboys
RUGBY LEAGUE: Gympie bred flyer, Carlin Anderson, has been named as fullback for the North Queensland Cowboys when they head to the Sunshine Coast this weekend.
This is the first trial match for the Cowboys when they take on the Gold Coast Titans and the time for Anderson to impress.
The fullback position will be in contention this season for the North Queenslanders.
They announced on Monday New Zealand outside back Jordan Kahu had signed a one-year deal with the club.
Anderson is off-contract after this season.
Playing at his preferred position of fullback close to his home town, he will need to shine on Saturday.
Representative forwards Matt Scott, Jordan McLean and Jason Taumalolo headline the Cowboys monster forward pack.
Coming off a dominating season last year is young gun Jake Clifford in the halves.
Clifford partners with Kiwi Test player Te Maire Martin.
Titans coach Garth Brennan named Tyrone Roberts as halfback and captain for Saturday's all-Queensland clash that kicks off at 5pm.
Mitch Rein, Bryce Cartwright and colourful winger Anthony Don will also line up in the starting side.
Titans fans can get a first-hand look at their team at an open training session at Sunshine Coast Stadium tomorrow from 10am.
The Cowboys will hold their open training session from 3pm tomorrow where fans can see how their footy heroes train and grab an autograph.
The game is a first for the Sunshine Coast with tickets available via ticketek.com.au. Gates open at 1pm, Saturday.