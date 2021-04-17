Menu
The 2021 Gympie Show is just around the corner.
Why Gympie Show must go on despite ‘nightmare’ preparation

JOSH PRESTON
17th Apr 2021 5:52 PM
Gympie Show Society brass insist the 2021 Show “must go on” despite seemingly endless obstacles throwing the lead up into disarray.

Show manager and committee secretary Deb Brown said this week it was “all systems go” for next month’s event, despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and the surprise resignation of president Graham Engeman in March, among other things.

Gympie Show 2018.
Gympie Show Society Vice President Warren Smith has added his voice to that chorus, saying “we need to do everything we can” to make sure the Show doesn’t miss a second consecutive year.

“It has been a tough couple of years but the support from the Gympie Community generally has been outstanding,” Mr Smith said.

“COVID wiped out last year’s Show, and almost wiped out the Show Society. Had it not been for a great management crew and team of volunteers, as well as our casual staff, and grants from the State and Federal Governments, along with our Markets, we would not be here.”

Gympie Region Australia Day Awards 2021 – Citizen of the Year Deb Brown. Pictures: Josh Preston
The 2021 Show, due to take place from May 13 to 15, will mark a welcome return following last year’s COVID-induced cancellation, making it the first year without a Gympie Show since World War II.

Mr Smith said “nightmare” planning requirements, including more than 120 pages COVID Safe guidelines and regulations, had added an extra strain on preparations following Mr Engeman’s resignation.

“Government paperwork is just a nightmare. More and more compliance issues that just keep coming and the signatory is the first one they look for,” Mr Smith said.

“With an ever increasing workload, it became too onerous for Graham and something had to give. Volunteer organisations such as ours, and many others, just cannot sustain the numbers required or the responsibility it puts on those volunteers.

Gympie Show 2018.
“I’m sure that governments do not realise the onus they put on groups such as ours.

“Regardless, each section runs their own bit of the Show and we want to thank the Gympie community for their continued support by putting on the best Show we can.”

