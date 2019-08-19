Why Gympie should celebrate these 40 extraordinary coaches

Ever day of every week here in Gympie there is a large band of awesome men and women (and children) coaching teams and individuals not only in sport, but in life.

Ever day of every week here in Gympie there is a large band of awesome men and women (and children) coaching teams and individuals not only in sport, but in life. Troy Jegers

NEVER underestimate the importance of a coach in a person's life.

VOTE NOW: One of these 40 people will be Gympie region's 2019 Top Coach

A coach's influence will stay with a young mind long after the whistle has blown. A good coach empowers minds, teaches valuable life lessons and develops leaders.

A social media post by council election candidate Leonora Cox over the weekend asked "what has happened to all the volunteers?”. It's a valid question because there can be no doubt it is getting harder and harder to find volunteers in these busy, demanding times we find ourselves in.

Yet every weekend - every day - the coaches of the Gympie region are out there, giving their time, patience and advice. Some do it their whole lives without ever expecting recompense.

It is these people The Gympie Times is delighted to celebrate with our quest to find the region's favourite coach. Along the way we will pay special tribute to all of our 40 finalists. Yes 40. We could not narrow it down any further. Now we are asking our readers to vote via our online poll for the coach they think most deserves to be Gympie region's Top Coach.

So if you know an extraordinary coach, please vote for them at www.gympietimes.com.au