Why Gympie needs to believe in itself and ignore the bullies

Aerial photograph of Gympie city showing the area around Fiveways at the intersection of Mary, Mellor and Lawrence Sts and Calton and Caledonian Hills.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

WHILST I have not lived through the externally imposed Gympie brand of being “hell town” I do have some background around what that feels like.

My home town is Nambour and the coast kids gave Nambouring kids much of the same crap.

I also saw this same disrespectful attitude continue when I refereed Gympie school teams playing down into the Sunny coast competitions.

Now my wife and I have chosen to live in the Gympie region and escape the sardine can (Noosa to Coolangatta), I am constantly frustrated that my fellow residents seem to have submitted to this external bullying.

Kandanga

We think Gympie is a great town with its outstanding architectural beauty, lovely parklands and growing trails.

One of our greatest sadnesses is our three children will never be able to buy back into the Sunny Coast because their parents (us) are not uber rich.

The Gympie region has a diverse economy and great lifestyle so why do the locals feel they want to live somewhere else or don’t want their kids and grandkids to come ‘home’ when they have completed their studies and/or seen the world?

Come on Gympie, you now pay out and degrade yourself more than any external influence. Most of the 20 and 30-somethings on the east coast can only dream of a good house under $400,000.

With the internet, many can now work anywhere so please stop talking Gympie down.

It drives me absolutely nuts why you locals do this.

Try believing you live in an affordable place where Fraser Island, the South Burnett, Rainbow Beach, Noosa, the Sunny Coast and Brisvegas are only short drives away.

Don Parry, Kandanga