GREY START: Heavy fog blankets Gympie CBD on Friday morning.
GREY START: Heavy fog blankets Gympie CBD on Friday morning. Frances Klein
Why Gympie is wrapped in heavy fog, when it will lift

Frances Klein
14th Jun 2019 8:26 AM
GYMPIE residents woke to a blanket of thick fog this morning that is likely to linger until mid morning, according to forecasters.

A build up of moisture in the air, light winds and cloud pushing off the coast overnight stirring up cooler temperatures, was the perfect combination for the grey start to the day, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Gray said.

"In general last night there was a bit of high cloud around that cleared off the coast about 8-9pm last night,” Mr Gray said.

"When we have those clear skies it does let those temperatures cool down.”

This combined with light winds that were not too strong and not too calm, allowed for the extensive fog to settle in overnight, Mr Gray said.

Mr Gray said the fog would likely clear by 10am this morning, with areas closer to the coast clearing by about 9am.

After a minimum in Gympie of 11.6C overnight, today is shaping up to be a clear fine day with a top temperature of 26C.

Cloud may return tomorrow and Sunday with maximum temperatures of 25C tomorrow and 23C on Sunday.

Some rain is expected on Sunday.

Gympie Times

