Why Gympie is proof diversity works

Cr Dan Stewart says Chinese immigrants were key to keeping Gympie’s goldfields running through their agriculture.

A piece by Gympie regional Councillor Dan Stewart

I WAS recently in Winton. The main reason for going was to visit the Age of Dinosaurs Museum, a magnificent structure and great tour.

While in Winton we had a bit of spare time. We came across the remains of a market garden.

It was run until about 2000 by Willie Mar, a man of Chinese descent.

Whether it was the goldfields (including Gympie), remote western towns or large properties,

Chinese immigrants helped to keep the Diggers and pastoralists and labourers healthy through their vegetable gardens.

In about 1960 Willie Mar had asked to bring a wife out from China.

He was refused. It did not fit in with government policy.

All our communities have had people from varying cultures.

I remember travelling to Blackall to see relations, and buying lunch from the Greek cafe.

Our towns and cities were not egalitarian, but often quite rigid in their strata.

Pastoralists at the top, government workers and other professionals, labourers, Aboriginal people.

As late as into the 1960s Aboriginal homes on the outskirts of Mitchell were being bulldozed.

And yet our strength comes from gaining ideas and skills from a wide variety of sources.

I grew up thinking England was monocultural.

Wrong.

Both between and within regions there were vast differences, Cockneys and Cornish, landed and landless, the City, the south and the north. The British Isles has received countless waves of newcomers. The Picts may not have been the first, then there were the Celts. The Romans came no doubt with Africans, Southern Europeans, Palestinians and others from across the empire.

Then the Norse tended to attack down the west coast, the Danes attacked and settled down the east coast, and the Normans from the South.

More recently settlers have come from across the former British Empire.

Jared Diamond, an American geography argued in his book Guns, Germs and Steel (1997) that the reason that Europe advanced was due to cross fertilisation between multiple cultures, as against China which was more insular and monocultural.

In our own region we have residents from across the political and educational spectra.

As well as straight people, I have met members of our community who are lesbian, transgender, pansexual and born intersex.

As a councillor I deal with business people, people who are pro-development, people who want to preserve the environment, unionists, farmers, public servants, people of different religions or none.

As a councillor, and what any parliamentarian needs to do, is to listen to the wonderful range of persons who help make our community dynamic and interesting.

As we work with diversity then we become a more prosperous and vibrant community.