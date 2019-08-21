What the experts say is at the heart of Gympie property boom

WELCOMING HEART: The area around Gold City Centre Stage in Gympie's Mary St is transformed into a magical wonderland by the addition of the twinkling fairy lights on the trees.

WELCOMING HEART: The area around Gold City Centre Stage in Gympie's Mary St is transformed into a magical wonderland by the addition of the twinkling fairy lights on the trees. Leeroy Todd

A spotlight on Gympie real estate figures for 2018-19. Core Logic Data

Grab a copy of Sold On magazine for breakdowns on other Gympie region suburbs.

AFFORDABILITY is still the key factor driving the Gympie property market, according to Ashley Coleman, principal of The Professionals.

"People are selling out in populated areas and finding they have more in the kitty for their retirement," he said.

But it's not just retirees who are moving to the area.

"We're still a country town at heart but we've got the services of a big city like supermarkets and schooling without the traffic, for instance, of the bigger cities," Mr Coleman said.

Mr Coleman said the community spirit in the Gympie region really comes to the fore during times of adversity, but is something that is highly desirable to people who have experienced living in a close-knit community before.

Inside the stunning St Patrick's Catholic Church, which adjoins one of Gympie's three private schools. Contributed

"People who were perhaps educated here and had families elsewhere are drifting back to where they grew up," he said.

The reasons for this vary but can include wanting to be closer to ageing parents or to find a caring community in which to raise children.

The four lane highway leading up to Gympie from the South is also encouraging those who currently live and work on the Coast to view the area as a possibility to upgrade to larger, more opulent homes than what they can currently afford on the Coast.

Mr Coleman said properties in the Gympie areas, if priced correctly, are selling really quickly.

"We're constantly getting good inquiries and new properties are reasonably hard to come by," he said.

The Memorial Park rotunda, right in the heart of Gympie. Patrick Woods

These sentiments were echoed by Murray Benton, sales and marketing manager for Your Realty Gympie and Cooloola.

Mr Benton said according to data he had seen on Domain and Realestate.com about 18 per cent of Gympie city's nearly 11,000 population is made up of older, established couples and a further 38 per cent are families.

About 56 per cent of the residents in Gympie are home owners and this makes for a safe family hub.

There's plenty of world-class retail shops at one of the three central shopping centres, including Goldfield's Plaza. Contributed

"Location-wise you're close to private schools, the CBD and shopping centres, and with everything so close it makes it a desirable location. Plus, in the city being able to afford a three or four bedroom house makes it really appealing," he said.

Mr Benton also said the fact that the houses for sale in Gympie were typically established homes, some with historical significance in the area, was something that was of particular interest to a lot of buyers.

"A lot of the homes on offer are your typical older style Queenslander and traditional homes. These homes are capturing and holding the history of Gympie and there are people out there who want to be a part of that.

"That's something you can only get in a town rich in history like Gympie. You can't capture that historical feel in a new home in a housing estate," Mr Benton said.