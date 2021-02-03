Menu
News

Why Gympie is a ‘perfect fit’ for Aussie property trends

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Leading property expert Terry Ryder says Gympie is a ‘perfect fit’ for the current dominant trend in Australian real estate.

Terry Ryder, Dennis Jurss and Tony Goodman at a Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast.
Terry Ryder, Dennis Jurss and Tony Goodman at a Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

After recently naming Currimundi and Nambour as the two Sunshine Coast locations where he would “splash his cash”, the Hotspotting founder and managing director of Ryder Property Research said the Gold City ranks higher as a good place to invest than Mackay, Cairns, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and the Gold Coast.

“Gympie currently features in our Top 5 Regional Queensland hotspots report, alongside the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Townsville and Rockhampton,” Mr Ryder said.

“It's a perfect fit for the dominant trend in Australian real estate at the moment, the Exodus to Affordable Lifestyle.

“Gympie offers affordability, a range of different lifestyles, a growth economy and strong links to the Sunshine Coast boom economy.”

Terry Ryder.
Terry Ryder.

Mr Ryder said the Gympie local government area also benefited from the fact that it offers “a choice of lifestyles”.

“Hill Change (great acreage options), Sea Change (locations like Tin Can Bay) and town living (Gympie itself), {are} all at a fraction of the price of the nearby Sunshine Coast, which is one of the leading boom markets in the nation,” he said.

“Vacancies are close to zero, so it's a great place to own an investment property, with typical yields around 6 per cent (much higher than the Sunshine Coast or Brisbane).

“The median house price for the township of Gympie rose 6 per cent in the past year but remains well below $300,000, so it offers attractive affordability.”

