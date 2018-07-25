Why Gympie gymnasts can reach the next level

TUMBLING ABOVE: Jasmine Hunt, Georgia Nugent, Jayden Hunt, Ella Bowles and Wil Tooley proudly show their awards from championships.

Gymnastics: After successful placings at State Championships, Gympie Gymnastics is focusing on levelling up.

Nine gymnasts made their region proud. Four men's artistic gymnasts Wil Tooley, Nathan Smith, Luke Murley and Kyle Sanderson and five Special Olympics gymnasts Marissa Smith, Jasmine Hunt, Georgia Nugent, Jayden Hunt and Ella Bowles competed.

This was the first time a men's artistic gymnasts side had placed in this competition.

"It was incredible, we were really happy with that,” coach Damon Exarhos said.

"At the start of the year, we were average at floor and we have really picked up on it.”

Competing regularly at competitions has brought many benefits to the gymnasts' routines.

"I noticed they were fixing up what they hadn't at the last comp,” Exarhos said.

"It is really hard to place at these comps because there are so many people and there are so many good clubs.

"There was a lot of good competition but I was happy with their performances for the entire competition. Let alone getting fifth on floor.”

Gymnast Tooley was happy with his performance.

"It was a pretty big competition, but I think I did pretty well,” he said.

"I enjoyed the pommel horse - mushroom. It requires a different technique.”

As he prepares for the individual state championships, Tooley is aiming for another place.

"My goal is to get at least in the top 75,” Wil said.

"I have been training nine hours. I want to do well and I think I can do it because I have been training hard.”

Special Olympics coach Natalie Upshall said all her gymnasts had been training very hard.

Overall placings for the Special Olympics team were: Jasmine third, Ella second, Georgia first, Marissa fourth and Jayden second.

"I am very proud of them but they have been training very hard. They were all pleased with the results they received,” she said.

"They finished on time which is what I was really proud of and we will be focusing on doing skills for level three.”

Exarhos said his gymnasts were preparing for regionals and individual state championships and also going up to level four.

"Going up to level four will mean we can compete at a higher level at State Championships next year,” he said.

"The routines are much harder than last year and getting them from level three to level four is our main focus.

"It is just a lot of preparation, but they can do it.”