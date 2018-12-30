Why Gympie golfer Charlie Dann hopes to get on TV

Golf: As a Gympie product starting his career as a pro, Charlie Dann hopes he can end up on television so his grandma can watch him.

When Dann played as an amateur at his first Australian Open last month, his grandma did not miss a minute of the action.

"She is in Bundaberg and she watched the whole tournament to hopefully catch a glimpse of me playing,” he said.

IN FORM: Charlie Dann at Royal Melbourne on Thursday. Snapeture Sports

"It is used to qualify and rank your year as a pro. The better the results, the better the tournaments you can play in next year,” Dann said.

"The tour was cut into two tournaments and you had to finish in the top 11 in the first week to make it to the final stage.

"After the first round I was first and the last round was difficult because there was a better field on the final day.”

Despite playing consistently across the two tournaments, Dann noticed a trend in his game.

"I start well in tournaments and I have one bad half of a round or two hours and that puts me out of contention,” he said.

Charlie Dann is heading off on world golf tour. Warren Lynam

"Golf is tricky because it takes a lot of time and switching on contraction and switch off. Experience does that and learning to play in events.

"The more events I play, the better I am going to get because you learn to deal with things a lot better.”

Dann said he handled the conditions of the tour school well but his short game needed improvements.

"Putting is a very big part in golf and should be the strength of your game but it is not my strength,” he said.

"My practice routine is triple the amount of time putting of whatever my training is.”