Why Gympie drivers made more than 5000 S.O.S calls last year

HERBERT JEFF

FLAT batteries were the main reason more than 5000 stranded Gympie motorists called for RACQ Roadside Assistance last year, new statistics have revealed.

The stats showed the two most common RACQ callouts came from 618 members needing to replace flat batteries in 2018 and 465 for flat batteries by way of cars left on by keys in the accessory position.

459 calls for wheel changes or punctures in third place, followed by 415 for accidental lockouts.

A further 299 calls placed for flat batteries caused by lights left on rounded out the top five.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said the flat battery issue came as no surprise to the state's peak motoring body.

"The biggest killer of batteries is heat and we experienced very high temperatures last year. It's not surprising battery problems were the top reason for callouts in 2018,” Ms Hunter said.

"There are simple things you can do to avoid a flat, like not leaving lights on when the engine isn't running and regularly checking your battery for wear. Feeling a sluggish start when you turn the key can be another tell-tale sign you may need a new battery.”

Ms Hunter said there were also strategies drivers could use to avoid tyre trouble.

"Drivers should check their tyres regularly - look for foreign objects in the rubber, make sure tread is in good condition and check the air pressure is correct,” she said.

"As well as tyres, motorists should check their oil levels and have their car regularly serviced. These are really basic maintenance checks we should all be carrying out.

"If you find yourself in trouble, we're ready to come to the rescue..

"We know our members want to get to their destination as quickly and safely as possible, so we're proud to say of the 600,000 breakdowns we attended in 2018, we got 93 percent of people back on the road again straight away.”

Gympie's figures resemble those from the Sunshine Coast, where replacing flat batteries was also the number one reason for roadside assistance callouts last year with 15,162 out of "more than 65,000”.

Top reasons for RACQ Roadside Assistance call outs in Gympie in 2018:

1. Battery Replaced - 618

2. Flat Battery (Accessory on) - 465

3. Wheel Change/Puncture - 459

4. Lock Out - 415

5. Flat Battery (Lights on) - 299

Top reasons for RACQ Roadside Assistance call outs on the Sunshine Coast in 2018:

1. Battery replaced -15,162

2. Wheel change/puncture - 4,745

3. Lockout - 4,203