Gympie drivers are being urged to take care on the roads as the state grapples with a horror start to the year’s road toll.
News

Why Gympie drivers are among most dangerous in Wide Bay

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
10th Mar 2021 12:01 AM
Premium Content

Drivers are being urged to avoid making “reckless” decisions amid a deadly start to the year’s state road toll, and Gympie motorists’ behaviour is among the worst in the Wide Bay.

Police data shows 25 dangerous driving crimes recorded in the Gympie police division in 2020, an average rate of five people charged per 100,000 residents every month of the year.

While this may sound small it has placed the region in a tie with Bundaberg for the highest rate of dangerous driving in the Wide Bay Burnett, and on par with the Queensland average.

The call for safer driving follows a horror start to the road toll: 50 people have been killed on Queensland’s roads in the first 64 days of the year, 18 more than for the same time last year.

Eighteen more people have died on Queensland’s roads than at this same point in 2020.
This toll included a truck driver killed at Imbil on February 3.

Acting Chief Superintendent Ray Rohweder has expressed his disappointment at the lack of responsibility drivers are showing on our roads.

“Every day our officers see people making reckless decisions on our roads,” he said.

“While police are on our roads deterring people from committing offences, it’s up to you to be accountable for your actions.

“Whether it’s making better decisions while driving or preventing your mates from getting behind a wheel, responsibility to make our roads a safer place starts with you.”

dangerous driving dangerous driving habits fatal road toll gympie crash gympie crashes
Gympie Times

