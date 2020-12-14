Menu
The state’s lobbyist register reveals Gympie Regional Council engaged a liquor licence consultancy for services this year.
Why Gympie council paid a liquor lobbyist almost $5k

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
14th Dec 2020 12:03 AM
WHEN you enjoy a drink in the lobby of Gympie’s Civic Centre in the future, you will be able to thank a lobbyist for the pleasure.

Gympie Regional Council confirmed this week it paid Sunshine Coast-based lobbyist Liquor Licensing Consultants almost $5000 for the company’s help earlier this year.

Communications manager Sharna Rowley said LLC was engaged to “assist in the preparing of a liquor licence application for the Gympie Civic Centre in May 2020”.

The council used the lobbyist to help secure the specific license needed for Gympie’s Civic Centre, communications manager Sharan Rowley says.
Community services director Pauline Gordon was serving as the council’s acting-CEO at the time.

Mrs Rowley said the council needed a specific licence type for the centre “because serving alcohol is not the primary business activity at the venue”.

“For events where liquor was available, a separate event-based licence was applied for.”

Since April the council has paid LLC $4991.80, including GST.

The council’s use of the business was listed on the Queensland Integrity Commissioner’s lobbyist register.

LLC was the only company on the register for which the council was listed as a client.

