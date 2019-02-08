Why Gympie council meetings should be live streamed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WRITE in response to Kathy Walker's letter (The Gympie Times, Saturday, February 2) in which she asked readers who agreed with her views to contact The Gympie Times.

The main point of her letter was to urge the Gympie Regional Council to set up "... video live streaming of ordinary council meetings.”

Other councils have apparently done so.

Ms Walker claims that the cost would not be prohibitive and the facility would enable the public to have greater access to the workings of Council.

For those reasons in particular I strongly support her suggestion.

Ms Walker gives a scathing account of the way meetings are presently conducted - apparently a mere formalisation of pre-prepared minutes without any record of the debates which presumably generate decisions.

Transparency is clearly not a high priority on the council's policy agenda.

And the letter implied a serious problem for most councillors - their low visibility.

Ms Walker says "The public wants to see what the councillors do.”

She is right.

There is a growing group of "unbelievers " who would like to see if the councillors actually do anything. Some believe that, in local government, democracy ends at the ballot box.

So, in terms of enhancing their public profiles (and justifying their generous salaries), video live streaming would have considerable benefits for diligent councillors.

Merv Welch,

The Palms