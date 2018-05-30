Why Gympie could get $10m for a state distribution centre

The Mary Valley Tomato Festival is just one of the many reasons this region is perfect to be fresh produce distribution centre.

IT IS hard to see why Gympie would not be in with a chance to become Queensland's fresh produce distribution centre.

The State Government opened registrations yesterday and has encouraged regional cities to bid for the $10 million in funding to become the state's centre for fresh produce distribution.

Melinda and Brad Murnane from Rhodavale Pork

Granted, we don't have a regional airport, but we are only an hour away from one.

In addition, we boast the verdant, scenic and pristine Mary Valley, Cooloola Coast and South Burnett; communities brimming with producers and entrepreneurs who are already well on track to becoming major fresh and/ or organic food and wine destinations in their own right - not to mention the whole region's long and lucrative history with food production.

Jodie Cameron Barenutss, CC's CC Diaz, Melinda Murnane Rhodavale Pork, and Karen Jarling from CGL Beef.

We have local fresh produce brands making their mark across Queensland, Australia and even the world. Brands like Nolan Meats (prime selection), Gympie beans, Rhodavale Pork, CCs, CGL Beef, Suncoast Macadamias, Cooloola Berries, Farmer and Sun, Suncoast Limes, Maleny Dairies, Cooloola Milk and Kenilworth Cheese.

Hamish McEwan, Karen Jarling, Jonte and Warren McEwan from CGL Beef.

Combine this with our ever-improving access to the Brisbane port and airport and you have already knocked out many cities competing for the $10 million.

Also, we need the jobs, and this money comes from the Jobs and Regional Growth Fund. We should at least have a crack.

Gympie's Farmer and Sun

In a major employment boost for the agriculture sector, the Palaszczuk Government will construct a high-value produce export distribution centre in regional Queensland.

Minister for State Development and Infrastructure Cameron Dick joined Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner at the Fresh Produce Group Distribution Centre at Rocklea's Brisbane Markets to inspect some of the state's freshest and finest export produce.

"The Palaszczuk Government made a commitment to provide up to $10 million from the Jobs and Regional Growth Fund to fund a business case and capital investment for an export distribution centre in regional Queensland," Mr Dick said.

Gympie's Farmer and Sun are Layton Waugh, Trena Waugh and Sharla Watson.

"The funds will seek to supercharge growth in Queensland's agricultural sector by increasing the export and value of time critical produce.

"The aim is for our high-value produce to have rapid access to key international markets and to grow employment opportunities in surrounding regional areas.

"We're currently at the registration of interest stage, which will promote market awareness. An expression of interest stage to seek detailed proposals will follow."

Gympie beans

Mr Dick said the export distribution centre would be built in an area close to agriculture and near an export-ready regional airport.

"The centre could include processing capacity, export biosecurity capabilities, cold storage and handling facilities to support agricultural exports," he said.

"Potential proponents across the agricultural supply chain, from farmers, cooperatives, agricultural processors and distributors, freight and logistics companies through to airport operators and private investment companies are invited to register their interest today."

Mr Furner said the centre would boost agricultural output, help grow job opportunities and lift the economy in regional Queensland.

"As I travel around the state and meet with farmers, I see firsthand the high standard of produce we create here in Queensland," he said.

"By increasing capacity we can export more of our freshest and finest produce such as fruit and vegetables, seafood, meat and cut flowers to flourishing overseas export market."

Despite a debilitating record drought and recurring natural disasters, Mr Furner said the value of Queensland's agricultural production was nearly $20 billion this year, representing a significant increase of 11 per cent over a five-year average.

"This export centre is another step to ensure the agriculture sector has the backing it needs from the Palaszczuk Government to continue to grow," he said.

"Collectively, our farmers already support more than 300,000 jobs, and we will continue to grow this sector to create even more jobs for regional Queensland."

Queensland mango producer Marie Piccone said the Palaszczuk Government's proactive support has seen the industry grow and producers look forward to seizing the potential for further growth including export.

"We're embracing the opportunity to continue to work in collaboration with the Queensland Government on initiatives and investments to build on the success of our business and other agricultural businesses," Ms Piccone said.

Registrations close 5pm, 29 June 2018. Parties can register via dsdmip.qld.gov.au/export

from mick curran on this

And again:

"This is a matter for Council to consider, however we must recognise that the Gympie Region does not have the infrastructure in place to support the application, requiring a regional airport for import and export.

The reality is, we are within 2 hours of the Brisbane airport, the existing Fresh Produce Group Distribution Centre at Rocklea's Brisbane Markets, and the Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport.

With these options close by, we are fortunate that the Gympie Region is already well positioned for export."

Cr Mick Curran

Mayor

Gympie Regional Council