Why Gympie could be in for heavy rain over Easter weekend

Gympie could be in for some heavy rain over the Easter long weekend.

Gympie looks almost certain to get some healthy rain at the tail end of Easter, with Bureau of Meteorology models indicating the Gold City could be hit with falls totalling as much as 90mm or more.

The Bureau’s seven-day forecast shows there could be some light rain to kick off the long weekend, with a 60 per cent chance of falls between 2mm and 6mm on Good Friday followed by the same chance of anything up to 4mm on Saturday.

The rain should well and truly set in by Easter Sunday, with the Bureau estimating a 90 per cent chance of rainfall between 5mm and 20mm.

Forecast courtesy Bureau of Meteorology.

Easter Monday could bring anything between 6mm and a comparative deluge of up to 35mm, at an estimated 70 per cent chance of showers.

Bureau forecaster Matt Marshall said the formation of a subtropical low would bring “widespread and persistent” showers from Sunday on.

“Friday and Saturday shouldn’t be too dreary, we’ve just got a few showers hanging about and with mostly not a whole lot in them,” Mr Mason said.

“The big event is going to be on the Sunday and Monday, that’s when we’ll start to see things ramp up a little bit.

“Meteorologically (the sub tropical low) is driven by an upper low which is further inland, sort of high up in the atmosphere, it sits in Western Queensland and it’s a fairly far-reaching system. This is what stirs up the surface base low, which is off the coast. That’s where most of the rainfall action is coming from.

“You get two systems that combine and drive the weather, and that’s ultimately what’s going to be bringing the rainfall later on this weekend.”

More rain is expected to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, with falls up to 15mm and 10mm respectively expected at this stage.

See the full forecast here.