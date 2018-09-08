Why Gympie Cats U12 can have a dominance just like the Hawks

Sunshine Coast Juniors AFL Grand Final at Maroochydore.Gympie Cats against Maroochydore Roos, Under 12 Division 2.Gympie's Bali Pamenter races to the ball.

Sunshine Coast Juniors AFL Grand Final at Maroochydore.Gympie Cats against Maroochydore Roos, Under 12 Division 2.Gympie's Bali Pamenter races to the ball. Warren Lynam

Photos View Photo Gallery

AUSSIE RULES: Our Gympie Cats under-12 side will aim to have a similar dominance to that of AFL club the Hawthorn Hawks, as our boys hunt back-to-back premiership titles tomorrow.

It would be a double victory for the club and a continued celebration after the senior men brought home the flag.

The Cats come up against a fiery Bribie Island Bulldogs side who handed them their first loss of the season.

"It was the preliminary final and it really affected the boys more than I thought it would,” coach Hill said.

"They responded the week after, flogging their opponents. They did not appreciate that loss, it will be a tough game this weekend, that's for sure.

With an expected strong team effort from the boys, there are five players who could be the key.

"These are the five players who will stand out and guide their teammates to a back-to-back grand final win,” Hill said.

"There is a bit of a rivalry with the Bulldogs now which will make for an exciting game.”

1. Tristun Dawson

Tristun Dawson, captain - ruck-rover. Bec Singh

The captain has the ability to gather the ball like Hawks centre Tom Mitchell. "He can drive the ball forward with his big left foot kick to full forward Mat Stegemann,” Hill said.

2. Mathew Stegemann

Mathew Stegemann - full-forward. Bec Singh

His ability should not be underestimated.

He can soar high to take a strong contested mark just like Geelong Cats' full-forward Tom Hawkins.

"Mathew will finish off taking a mark with a superb goal,” Hill said.

3. Nathan Kingsley

Nathan Kingsley, captain - rover. Bec Singh

From the ruck Kingsley combines with centre Dawson for a lethal combination.

"He has an uncanny ability to control the football and the game like Brisbane Lions defender Luke Hodge,” Hill said. "His nickname is Hodgie for a reason.”

4. Kahn Luca

Kahn Luca - ruck. Bec Singh

Luca is a typical ruckman, he follows the ball. "He is capable of following the ball everywhere it goes, all day long,” Hill said.

5. Price Hill

Price Hill - centre-half back. Bec Singh

The centre-half back has the ability to charge through the opposition forwards.

"If the ball is lost in the centre and goes back in our line of defence, then we have Price,” Hill said.

"He's nicknamed the P-Train with his ability to run through players and direct his teammates in the last line of defence.”

Cats v Bulldogs at 9.30am tomorrow at Maroochydore Multisports complex.