Why Gympie Bypass won't be 'black hole' for local business

Bypass will be good news for region

THERE has been ongoing talk in the community about the Gympie Bypass, the negative effect it may have on us, and the need for council to prepare by upgrading Mary St etc.

Well in my opinion, there isn't going to be this black hole.

Sure some jobs, principally in the industries that provide fast food, fuel etc to highway traffic, will be lost. But people still have to eat when they're hungry so perhaps some will still come into Gympie. Or they will call in at other outlets north or south of Gympie, so the net result for local employment may still be OK.

Accommodation may also take a hit, but my guess is that if travellers need to stop here for an overnight stay they still will, and there won't be that highway noise to contend with.

But Gympie residents will be the big winners and without much work.

Firstly there will be lots of jobs while the bypass is being built, both in construction and servicing the construction teams with food, fuel, accommodation etc.

Secondly and more importantly, wow Gympie is going to be a better place to live.

Imagine driving around town without ten thousand vehicles a day making travelling along or crossing the highway in town such a chore. The truckies and locals won't be battling each other any more.

There will also be a fair bit less truck traffic on Brisbane Rd, and on the other side of town the lights at Monkland St will be much friendlier to cars travelling to and from Southside every day.

We can probably even postpone some Gympie road upgrades.

Life for us as residents, motorists or cyclists will be much better and council can save some money too. I will be working behind the scenes to ensure this happens.

Let me know if I'm missing the point.

Cr Bob Fredman,

Division 8

Christmas lives - a poem

WE NO longer hear the church bells chime, the carol singers at the door

The Christmas message fades with time, And peace on earth is real no more

The world no longer lauds His birth-

But let this not depress you, Friends

No-one can stop the gospel truth

The universe is in His hands.

Embrace His love, and sing His songs

His Kingdom, holy, will not dim,

His children rise in greater throngs-

And Christmas still belongs to Him!

Rita and Andrew Excell.

Southside

Courtesy and care at Widgee

REGULAR car and truck drivers (as well as many householders) on the roads around Widgee may be used to seeing a yellow hi-vis jacket clad figure riding a bike, with a small flag attached, around the place usually between five and six in the morning.

As that person I wish to congratulate and thank all the drivers for the care and courtesy that they show towards me. Vehicles move well over to the other side of the road when passing, if that is not possible they slow down until the road is clear to pass.

Trucks and cars wait at the single lane bridges. I have been riding in the area for about 12 years with no problems.

I wave to all oncoming vehicles, maybe just a raised finger or hand on the right but it is meant as a message of thanks.

Please accept my thanks for allowing me to have an enjoyable ride.

Peter Hughes,

Widgee

Federal election battle

WIDE Bay, Hinkler, what happened in Victoria? Where are the Liberals?

If this occurs in the coming federal election, we have two battles to fight. One to get Liberal in and second to get Nationals in.

If only things we could have had done while they were in power (Coalition) to say yes. They were for us. The cry was jobs, jobs, jobs and what happened? Indue card and higher unemployment.

Where do we go from here and how prepared are we to go further down the drain?

Are we prepared to vote for an independent or a minor party, that maybe we can control government and get things done.

Les Cravigan,

Cooloola Cove