Why Gympie break-ins remain at a 15 year high

The number of break-ins in the Gympie police division continues to rise thanks to a small jump in 2020.

The number of break-ins in the Gympie police division continues to rise thanks to a small jump in 2020.

Gympie residents are being reminded to remember to lock their homes as unlawful entry crimes remained at a 15-year high in 2020.

Police data shows 208 unlawful entry offences were recorded in the Gympie police division last year, two more than in 2019.

This increase, although small, continued a trend of growing offence number since 2014 when 144 break-ins were reported.

Last year’s figures were also the highest since the 2012 recorded 2005; however they were still well below the rate at the turn of the century, where from 2001-2003 there was an average of 312 beak-ins in the division.

Gympie police unlawful entry crime data 2020

Gympie police officer in charge Gregg Davey said the region suffered from “optimistic crime”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“We also suffer from criminals travelling into the division, committing offences and leaving the division,” Senior Sergeant Davey said.

“It is important that people securely lock their homes and premises and do not make themselves an easy target by poor security measures.

“Any items of value should be secured and placed in a location that cannot be seen from a public area.

Senior Sergeant Gregg Davey. Photo Greg Miller / Gympie Times

“If you invest in CCTV then consider the best system you can for your budget – grainy and poor quality images help in identifying when and how the offence occurred, clear images will identify the offender.

Sen Sgt Davey said anyone who notices suspicious behaviour by people or vehicles should record the details and contact police.”