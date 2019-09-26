Why grisly GoT scene caused set chaos

Sean Bean has revealed how the decapitation of his Game of Thrones character Ned Stark sent those working on the show into a tailspin.

As fans of the Westeros epic will know all too well, Ned's beheading was one of the first deaths of a major protagonist in the show, leaving viewers - not to mention Ned's on-screen family - heartbroken.

The execution shocked fans.

Bean explained on the Jonathon Ross Show that Joffrey's brutal ruling marked his last day of filming on the show, which streams on Foxtel, and admitted that he had very little time to prepare for the grisly moment, reports The Sun.

"(It was) just a normal day, bacon and eggs, stuff like that, cup of tea and that were it," he began.

"I was kneeling there, they don't damage you in any way - they threw my dummy head on the floor."

Next he detailed how the prop soon whipped the crew into a mischievous mood as they began to launch it at each other.

"I think I started messing about with it a bit," he went on.

"And then (the crew) took it a bit further, started throwing it, then started booting it."

Watch all eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Only on Foxtel

Ned Stark was a beloved character.

Bean also told Digital Spy how he was gutted to be killed off so quickly from the celebrated fantasy drama.

"They told me straight away (that I was going to die)," he recalled.

"They'd cast me and Peter Dinklage at the time, but they made it very clear, and I was all right with that. Sometimes you think I don't want to get stuck in one of these series for seven years," he continued.

"But I wish I had to be honest. I guess you can't change the story, the writing. It was very clear what George RR Martin wanted to happen to Ned Stark, and it did."

Game of Thrones raked in a whopping 32 nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, bagging the all-important win for Outstanding Drama Series.

Meanwhile, Dinklage won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission