SOLID START: Gympie Gold's Nathan McClintock was in an opening partnership of 76 for Gold.
SOLID START: Gympie Gold's Nathan McClintock was in an opening partnership of 76 for Gold.
News

Why Gold's opener's could not keep up the fire

by Pat Drew
8th Jan 2019 4:47 PM
CRICKET: Caboolture and Tewantin-Noosa kept up their winning ways by setting big targets against Glasshouse and Nambour respectively, while Caloundra blasted bonus points against Yandina in round 8 of SCCA fixtures.

Maroochydore's clash against Gympie at Kev Hackney Oval on the other hand, was a game of patience, with wickets hard to come by yet never dominated by the bat. In the end, the poise of Swans skipper Blaine Schloss guided his side home in a perfectly measured chase.

An opening partnership of 76 had aimed the Gold for an imposing total, with Nathan McClintock and Ashley Sippel set.

Gympie's Leo Cartwright bowling to South Burnett's Ashley Sippel at Salter Oval.
Gympie's Leo Cartwright bowling to South Burnett's Ashley Sippel at Salter Oval.

The captain's nightmare of wickets in pairs struck as McClintock was bowled, then incomer Lewis Waugh edged behind two balls later.

Just eight runs on, Sippel was bowled as was his clansman Damien next delivery, and Gympie was 4/84.

All the wickets went to Reid Anderson, impressive on a dry track where both batters and bowlers toiled.

He completed a 5/55 spell while Gympie all-rounder Josh Brady batted through to the end, with his 67 the last wicket in the visitors 234.

Gympie Gold captain Lewis Waugh.
Gympie Gold captain Lewis Waugh.

An opening 133 from Adam Thornton and James Chaplin anchored the Swans' chase.

Schloss entered at 4/190 and with Zak Willox had the target close enough to raise the tempo by the 46th over.

Nine runs there, seven off the next over and the start of the 48th had the deficit just seven, remedied in two shots - six and four off Josh Brady.

Glen Batticciotto's 125, his third century this season, took him past 500 runs and the Snakes to an unassailable 280 at Glasshouse.

Josh Brady.
Josh Brady.

The home batsmen then had no answer to a career-best 8/11 from Matt Jenkins.

This was the first 8-wicket tally since the club entered Coast Division 1 in 1991, answered by just 80 runs from the Rangers.

Tewantin-Noosa's 6/292 was also too big a hurdle as the Cutter sped to 179 along with their skipper Steve Ledger, who injured his groin in the first over batting and then made 79 through the off side, unable to swivel to leg.

Jake Dennien topped his 58 for the Thunder with a career best 6/26 to polish off the visitors, who lost further ground on the competition ladder.

Caloundra was on a mission for bonus points as the Lighthouses started the chase of 149 against Yandina, and as Damien Evans led with 52 off 43 deliveries, completed the task in just under 19 overs for an extra two points to sit at the top of the one-day ladder besides Caboolture.

Jack Cockram added another five-wicket bag to his pre-Christmas 5/20 against Nambour to keep the Lighthouses rolling.

