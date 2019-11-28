Why Gillett doesn’t make my team of the decade

In a decision some could consider sacrilege, veteran rugby league writer Tony Durkin could not find a place in his Broncos Team of the Decade for 200-game workhorse Matt Gillett.

"Durko", who in addition to being Rugby League Week's Queensland editor when the Broncos joined the competition in 1988 was the club's media manager from 2000-2006, said leaving the popular backrower out of his 17 was the hardest decision he had to make.

"I went for Ben Te'o in my starting side because I thought he was a hugely underrated player," he said.

"Then, because Matt was a toiler rather than a strike player, I didn't think he would have the same impact off the bench as some others.

Matt Gillett missed out on selection in Tony Durkin’s team. Picture: Zak Simmonds

"It was a very tough decision, but I just couldn't find a spot for him."

Another of Durkin's selections that might raise some eyebrows was the choice in the centres of Israel Folau who played only the 2010 season for the club but scored 20 tries in 20 appearances.

"I know I'll get some arguments," he said.

"But that's what these type of selections are all about- and I still reckon it's a pretty good team."

Tony Durkin's Team of the Decade

1. Darius Boyd

2. Corey Oates

3. Justin Hodges

4. Israel Folau

5. Jharal Yow Yeh

6. Darren Lockyer

7. Ben Hunt

8. Petero Civoniceva

9. Andrew McCullough

10. Josh McGuire

11. Sam Thaiday

12. Ben Te'o

13. Corey Parker

14. Anthony Milford

15. Alex Glenn

16. David Fifita

17. Payne Haas