Why does this country singer need 40 Ned Kellys?

NED'S FRIEND: Country singer Lance Friend is looking for 40 Ned Kelly look-a-likes.

SINGER, songwriter and former Gympie bloke Lance Friend is looking for 40 Ned Kelly's.

"I reckon there's a little bit of Ned in all of us,” he said.

"I've got about 25 coming already from Darwin, Melbourne, central Queensland, Mackay, Sarina and Gladstone. If I pushed, I could probably get 100,” Friend said.

But why does he need so many Ned Kelly look-a-likes?

"It's for a film-clip I'm shooting called Ned Kelly said,” he said.

The film-clip, to be shot next weekend at Helltown Hotrods at Kybong will feature Ned's on horseback, fishing, motorcycle riding, driving and riding the school bus and an entire pub full of them.

Friend said he chose to shoot the clip at Helltown Hotrods because everything he needed for the clip was there.

"I met Adam Martin from Helltown Hotrods at a New Year's Eve party.

"He asked me if I would come up and do a gig.

"We got to talking and I told him I wanted to shoot the clip.

"He asked me, 'what do you need?'

"As I went down the list he ticked them off.

"Everything was there. It just fell into place. Adam's an awesome fella.

"Even Memphis Barbers have come on-board as our official barbers,” he said.

The venue will be closed to the public from Thursday when preliminary shooting of the clip will begin, but spectators will be able to come along on Saturday to watch the creative process.

Friend said he chose to write a song about Ned Kelly because he admires his drive and determination.

"He brought Australia together. He stood up for what he believed in and for his family. Everybody loves him.

"In the top 40 of Australian icons, only one is a person, and that's Ned Kelly.”

The ease with which the song and the project is coming together is something Friend believes is pre-ordained. Plus there's the coincidences.

"Not everybody knows that when Ned was 11 he received a bravery award when he saved a young bloke called Richard Skelton. He was wearing the medal under his armour when he was shot.

"I was in Mackay, writing for the new album and it turns out the plumber who came to fix the motel room I was in - Richard Skelton was the plumber's great, great-grandfather.

"I wouldn't have plumbing if it wasn't for Ned Kelly,” Friend said with a laugh.