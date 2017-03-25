Why do both major parties ignore global warming?

IF THE world can keep greenhouse warming to about 2 degrees, the Great Barrier Reef will be reduced, in time, to a few pockets still alive in the southern reef where the ocean will not be as hot.

The world is walking away from coal

The work so far done by the international community falls well short of any chance to keep the warming to 2 degrees or less.

Southern Great Barrier Reef Contributed

Of course, we don't know if the warming will melt the Arctic tundra and release large quantities of methane to accelerate the process with even more catastrophic results.

This is the situation that we are in.

The Premier and government of Queensland are saying how they will restrict warming at the same time as they promote an enormous coal mine to dig up carbon for pumping into the atmosphere.

The Australian Government looks like giving a private foreign operator a very large loan to help with developing the coal mine.

It is a very strange situation where both major political parties don't regard global warming as an urgent problem but most voters do think that global warming is real and induced by human activity.

Reg Lawler,

Dagun.