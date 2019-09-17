Why did the Gympie business cross the road?

Megan Urwin's business, which she runs with husband Brent, has moved into new premises.

Megan Urwin's business, which she runs with husband Brent, has moved into new premises. Donna Jones

AFTER 13 years on Crescent Road, Cooloola Insulation and Gympie Garage Doors have crossed the road.

After buying the former Four Square Supermarket building in April, owners Megan and Brent Urwin are in the process of setting up almost directly across from where they were.

The couple own and operate an independent business that specialises in insulation and garage door installation, maintenance and repair.

The greater exposure afforded by their new position was a major selling point for the couple.

The Urwins have been in the business of installing insulation and garage doors for the past 15 years, several of those first years were operated from their Gympie region home before they moved to their former shop front.

The new building has a lot more room, which is something else Mrs Urwin said she really liked about the move.

She is hoping in the near future to create a display to showcase the different types of panel finishes available in automatic garage doors.

Mrs Urwin says she really enjoys her job and loves the reactions of some of her older clients who may have viewed an automatic garage door as a luxury item.

She said a lot of them are amazed at the convenience.

"When they do a renovation and they get an automatic opener, some of my older customers say 'I should have done this years ago',” she said.

She also said she recently had a guest, who now lives at Cooloola Cove, pop in and pay a special visit.

"We had the original guy who built it come and have a look through,” she said.