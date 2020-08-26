Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Gympie Aldi supermarket
The Gympie Aldi supermarket
News

Why did Gympie council let Aldi open without public toilets?

Staff Writer
26th Aug 2020 9:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Letter to the Editor

IT HAS come to my attention that there are no customer toilets available in the Gympie Aldi store.

CLICK HERE: 21 jobs going in Gympie right now

Before writing this I thought I should check to make sure this was correct.

COURT: Gympie mum causes $1000 damage to rental house in fight

On inquiring I was advised that there were only staff toilets, but that they do allow young children and the elderly to use them if necessary, although the person was about to say due to COVID-19 maybe not, but stopped short of saying that.

I feel this is not good enough.

The Gympie Aldi supermarket entrance.
The Gympie Aldi supermarket entrance.

How can the council allow such a large organization to get away with not supplying this very necessary convenience, when much smaller businesses such as restaurants, to name just one, are expected to provide them?

Also, it is not only the young and elderly who may have a problem and need this facility, and they should not have to explain what their problem could be.

I hope in the future council will address this as part of their specifications when large organisations apply to build. A concerned citizen.

Jan Low, Tin Can Bay

The Gympie Aldi supermarket.
The Gympie Aldi supermarket.
gympie letters to the editor gympie toilets
Gympie Times

Just In

    Six new COVID cases in NSW

    Six new COVID cases in NSW
    • 26th Aug 2020 11:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie mum caused $1000 damage to rental in fight

        Premium Content Gympie mum caused $1000 damage to rental in fight

        News The 29-year-old threw a coffee cup, smashed a television and stereo, and tried to hit her boyfriend with a rod, but hit a door instead

        One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        Premium Content One new case in Wacol cluster as 20,000 tested

        News Qld coronavirus: Latest news on COVID-19 in state

        Today’s news: Unemployment spikes, local lad to give $5000

        Premium Content Today’s news: Unemployment spikes, local lad to give $5000

        News Yet another chilly start as we reach the halfway mark of our last full week of...