Why department is taking Bay croc reports so seriously

WITH two reported sightings of a crocodile in less than a month authorities are on high alert for the potential visitor.

Multiple day searches have been completed with no sign of the croc and more night surveys are planned.

Wildlife officers have also questioned locals.

The Department of Environment is continuing to ask residents to be on alert around the mangrove lined Eli Creek in Point Vernon which could still be enticing for crocodiles which have been known to inhabit the Mary River further south.

Senior Wildlife Officer Tina Ball told reporters on Friday that just because the Fraser Coast was not typically crocodile territory, it didn't mean the reptiles weren't there.

"Generally the further south you go, you just don't find the right habitat for crocodiles, they are further north," she said.

"The fact we have two reports in a short space of time people should be taking it serious and being Crocwise."

Another area of concern for wildlife officers was the associated risk with Eli Ck being a high recreational use area.

One of the reports was made directly to the department and the second was widely circulated on social media.

The Hervey Bay officer said during the searches it wasn't easy to spot the large reptiles.

"The searches involve looking for exposed banks," she said.

"It is not very often you will see the crocodile, you will see evidence of them like slides.

"You need the banks to see the slides into the water of flattened vegetation."

The search has so far found nothing suggesting a resident croc but officers will continue to monitor the area.

"We have a night survey planned for next week," she said.