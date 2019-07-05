Menu
Why crack army sniper’s home was raided

by Greg Stolz
5th Jul 2019 2:29 PM
AFTER claiming he likes "back massages and trolling anti-gunners" on Facebook, a former elite army sniper has removed photos of himself holding and shooting guns from his social media accounts after Border Force revealed why his Gold Coast home was raided.

A photo that was removed from Robert Marchment’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook
A photo that was removed from Robert Marchment’s Facebook page. Picture: Facebook

Mr Marchment, who runs a feral animal extermination business, has not been charged with any offences but Border Force investigations are continuing.

The 37-year-old has now altered his Facebook page to delete photos of himself holding or shooting a range of weapons including a machine gun and mortar after they were published by The Courier-Mail.

His Facebook profile previously said he liked 'back massages and trolling anti-gunners'.

Mr Marchment holding a mortar and beer in Cambodia.
Mr Marchment holding a mortar and beer in Cambodia.

Mr Marchment's page also had a photo of his army sniper training certificate which listed his competencies as including the ability to 'kill selected enemy targets with accurate fire' and 'wound or disable enemy targets with harassing fire''.

He declined to comment when contacted today about the raid.

Mr Marchment on deployment in Afghanistan.
Mr Marchment on deployment in Afghanistan.

The ABF has said the investigation into the alleged "illegal importation of firearms, parts and accessories" is ongoing and a male has been interviewed.

