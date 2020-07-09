Why council has put the brakes on planned job cuts

Mayor Glen Hartwig and Gympie Regional Council have put the brakes on possible job cuts in the wake of a botched process which caused the State’s industrial watchdog to step in.

GYMPIE council has reportedly applied the brakes to potentially significant cuts to its workforce following two weeks of questions and the unexpected involvement of the State’s industrial relations watchdog.

Councillor Dan Stewart revealed on Facebook yesterday the job cuts were part of yesterday’s workshop discussion around the upcoming 2019-20 budget.

Councillor Dan Stewart says possible job cuts at the council have been slowed so any changes can be better considered.

The workshop was closed to the public.

Mr Stewart said this allowed the council and its new CEO, Shane Gray, more discussion around the budget, including “taking things more slowly in regard to staff changes”.

“This is to ensure any changes are beneficial to the organisation and to give staff more time to consider the changes,” Mr Stewart said.

“Slowing the process also allows the new CEO … time to consider how the organisation should be structured to deliver improved services to the community.”

Mr Gray said the council “needed to consider what the right outcome for the community and council is”.

CEO Shane Gray says any decisions will only be made after a “full and considered” review of the council.

“This will happen after a full and considered review of the organisation has been done,” he said.

“Once we have more information the council will release that to the community.”

Job cuts were flagged by the new council amid concerns over the state of its finances.

However, the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission ordered the process stopped amid claims by the Services Union the staff enterprise agreement had been “flagrantly breached”.

The union raised the matter in an urgent hearing with the Commission.

The Union said the dispute was triggered by “council’s failure to consult over redundancies and other significant workplace changes”.



