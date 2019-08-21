Why council decided to draw the line here is baffling

Why Gympie council decided to draw a line in the sand at this comparatively small request is baffling, especially considering how easily it has found millions of dollars for other projects that were also not budgeted for.

THE crowning glory of Gympie region events looks like being another fabulous experience for more than 20,000 people this week, and congratulations to the army of volunteers and organisers.

It is disappointing that Gympie's battling retail sector will miss out on the huge potential those thousands of visitors represent, with the collapse of the Pre Muster Party.

Finding a way to harness the spending potential of this annual influx of people should be a top priority for someone. Who is that someone? Is it the Chamber of Commerce? Our political leaders? Our council? All of the above? A round table discussion is needed.

Upper Mary Street is currently getting a $2.4 million makeover. Renee Albrecht

The decision to not go ahead with the Pre Muster Party is devastating. The hard truth is we live in a litigious society and public liability is a real concern for anyone trying to organise public events.

The Gympie council is generous in its support of the Muster, which has faced its own financial battles, and which needs to be supported and should be supported.

The area around Gold City Centre Stage is transformed into a magical wonderland by the addition of the twinkling fairy lights on the trees. Leeroy Todd

But the estimated cost of helping Mary St traders with public liability was microscopic in comparison to the $200,000 ratepayers give the Muster.

