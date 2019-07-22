Why concussion culture needs to change, for your kid's sake

CULTURE SHOCK: Matthew Flinders rugbyplayers Max Brady, Will Kennedy and Finton O'Beirne are concerned about the dangers of head knocks in rugby, and how they affect students at school.

CULTURE SHOCK: Matthew Flinders rugbyplayers Max Brady, Will Kennedy and Finton O'Beirne are concerned about the dangers of head knocks in rugby, and how they affect students at school. John McCutcheon

THIS year, 68 patients under 18 presented to Nambour and Sunshine Coast University Hospitals with concussions, compared to 89 the year before.

Experts fear though, it doesn't represent the amount of concussions, as many do not attend hospital.

Paediatric emergency physician Dr Tanya Gray said a brain inside a skull was like a person inside a car.

"When you're driving a car, your skull is the car. If it cops a direct blow, you'll shake around more than the car does," Dr Gray said.

"It doesn't have to be a direct hit to the head - you might get a shoulder charge which shakes your head around. That's your personality, your behaviour, how you judge risk."

Chronic traumatic encephalopathy recently made national headlines for its long-term effects on two rugby league players, resulting from repeated head trauma.

It can change a person's mood and behaviour, leading to memory loss, confusion and poor judgment. Eventually dementia can develop.

Dr Gray said while there was a strong correlation between concussion and CTE, not everyone who had repeated brain trauma developed CTE.

It's prompted elite sporting professionals to promise their brains for study.

Locally, the University of the Sunshine Coast and Sunshine Coast University Hospital are collaborating on a landmark study to see what can be learned from adolescents recovering from concussion during sport.

Sunshine Coast University Hospital occupational therapist Lauren Fitzpatrick sees patients who are in the acute phase of a head injury Warren Lynam

Occupational therapist Lauren Fitzpatrick sees patients at that "acute" phase of injury.

There she screens for post traumatic amnesia - the inability to lay down a new memory - to assess whether they're safe to go home.

Ms Fitzpatrick said one of the most integral roles in her job was to educate the parents and the child on what happens after a concussion.

"Our advice is that a gradual return to school and sport is the best practise," Ms Fitzpatrick said.

"During this recovery time, there can be challenges in the classroom.

"Young patients may have difficulties with learning, concentration, dizziness. On the sports field they may be sensitive to another injury. This includes repeated head injury and musculoskeletal injures.

"You shouldn't return to sport, until you have successfully returned to school."

Sunhsine Coast Mind and Neuroscience Thompson Institute post-doctoral research fellow Dr Amanda Clacy says the culture around concussion is slowly changing Warren Lynam

Dr Gray said 10-14 days was about average, but that it varied child to child, injury to injury.

"The recovery time for children can vary but it is generally thought to be longer than adults." She said.

"The different between a young brain and an adult brain is that the younger brain is still developing. Areas such as the front lobe don't finish their development until mid-20s."

Sunshine Coast Mind and Neuroscience - Thompson Institute postdoctoral research fellow Dr Amanda Clacy said the culture around concussion and head knocks is "slowly" changing.

"Kids are definitely more aware of their symptoms," she said.

"Until you see it field-side on a weekend at a finals game. With the game in the balance and finishing the game seems more important.

"All of that 'I know what's right' can go out the window in those pressure point moments.

"That's where we need to see the culture change."