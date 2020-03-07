Why Colts believe they can triumph in today’s grand final

CRICKET: It is no secret that Colts have a strong bowling attack but the XI will need more than just that to win their back-to-back title in today’s grand final.

Minor premiers Murgon are the team to beat this season but Colts captain Guy Preston believes he has the team to secure victory.

“We are going to have to bat properly. They are a quality team, (Murgon’s) Dwayne Malone is one of the best batsmen I have played against,” he said.

“It is just half of it. We have the batsmen there, we just need them to fire.

“It is going to be tough for both sides, grand finals always are. At the end of the day we bowl really well and we have to take our chances in the field. I said to the boys, we have six months off to heal so just go for that dive.”

Premiers Colts – Gary McClintock, Brandon Sauer, Matt Tramacchi, Shane Schmmidt, Dean Chandler, Anthony Smerdon and Dean Walker. Front: Zali Hughes, Chris Hughes, Alex Hughes, Sam Lang, Guy Preston, Andrew Mallet and Jye Robinson. Photo: Bec Singh

The reigning premiers have only made two changed to their XI from last year.

“We have Jai Robinson replaced by Slater Murray and Dean Chandler replaced by Haydn Mitchell,” he said.

“Everyone is getting along really well and enjoying their cricket. We have the team to do it, definitely without a doubt.”

Colts vs. Kenilworth Preliminary Final – Colt's Brandon Sauer on his way to a hard fought 44. Picture: Shane Zahner

There are a few key players for Colts that could be the difference, depending on how they play.

“Brandon Sauer has been really good and Chappy (Andrew Mallett) and Hughesy (Chris Hughes) has been bowling really well,” Preston said.

“Sam Lang is the best all-rounder I have played with.”

Despite being the underdogs going into the game, Preston said his boys thrive in these conditions.

“We go better under a bit of pressure,” he said.

“I told the boys that getting to the grand final is a win and if you get it then it’s just one better.”

Colts vs. Kenilworth Preliminary Final – Colt's paceman Chris Hughes trades the ball for the bat. Picture: Shane Zahner

Preston is no stranger to finals matches, having played in eight prior to today’s but he said they did feel different.

“I guess you could say I have a bit of experience. There are always a bit of nerves but it is always a good game of cricket being played and you just want to get there,” he said.

Cricket Finals – Colts captain Guy Preston and Murgon captain Ashley Sippel face off in the first week of finals

“They do all feel different. Last year we played on Kozzy (Kozminsky Oval) and this season is on the new field (Keith Manthey) and if you look in the grand scheme of things, there has not been a big score posted by the batting team, so we will just have to see what the pitch is doing.”

Gympie Regional Cricket Association president Rod Venn said in the case the field was unplayable because of wet weather then Murgon would win by default. If there is rain during the game, the Duckworth Lewis System is going to be implemented.

Guy Preston and Haydn Mitchell of the Colts react to a near-dismissal.

“They boys are ready to go, we just hope the rain stays away,” Preston said.

“This season there have been a fair few games we have lost to the DLS and losing the grand final to wet weather would suck.”

Game starts at 12.30pm at Keith Manthey Oval, Gympie.