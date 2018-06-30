Why coach Bob Leitch says the Devils deserve success

WARRIORS: The Devils smile after a brave effort on the field against Beerwah last weekend. Back row (left) Matt Smith, Jacob Groundwater, Jamie Wood, Matt Moessinger and Mason McGlone. Front Row (left) Eddie Bambling, Tim Wyvill, Mason Mahlstedt, Nick Carlton, Alex Porter and Caleb Kerr

WARRIORS: The Devils smile after a brave effort on the field against Beerwah last weekend. Back row (left) Matt Smith, Jacob Groundwater, Jamie Wood, Matt Moessinger and Mason McGlone. Front Row (left) Eddie Bambling, Tim Wyvill, Mason Mahlstedt, Nick Carlton, Alex Porter and Caleb Kerr

Rugby League: Despite a tough season for the Gympie Devils with injuries, coach Bob Leitch admires the toughness of his players.

A few of the games have seen the Devils go down 46-16, 56-nil and 56-6 but they have not given up and have been wanting to play.

"I admire their toughness and how they keep wanting to play and that determination in them that keeps them trying,” Leitch said.

"When it looks like everything is gone (no fuel in the tank left) they are getting up and running up the field, taking on the opposition's defence.”

This is Leitch's first year as coach and he says the hardest part has been the Devils going without reward.

"Coaching them is not hard, I enjoy the company of all of them and right across the board we have a great time at training,” he said.

"The hardest thing is watching them not taste success and busting themselves. I respect what they are trying to do. They deserve some success for their efforts but it makes you proud of them and the small core group of players that are always there.”

But it has not been all tough for the Devils - the stand-out is when they find momentum.

"We are not relying on monster forwards,” Leitch said.

"The tries we score have been well constructed with the boys playing with what is in front of them. They keep the ball alive and back themselves.”

Last weekend the Devils took on the big side from Beerwah, despite only having 11 players.

"We lost one bloke in the first five minutes and another one late in the game to a knee injury,” Leitch said.

"The game was called off about 10 minutes into the second half because we could not play with nine players. We could have walked off at half-time but they chose to go back out there.”

With a few players blooded into first grade, it was a difficult day for the baby Devils.

"Eddie Bambling, 17, played on the wing and ended up getting four stitches in that game,” Leitch said.

"He was angry he had to come off the field to get cleaned up. He wanted to stay out on the field with the boys. Bambling is a target by the 100kg forwards but he puts the team before his own safety.”

Injury woes have caused headaches for the club, with six division-one players out of action in the season opener.

But players like Tim Wyvill and Matt Smith keep pushing for their team.

"They both understand what a club is,” Leitch said.

"Smith has been picking up players so they can get to games and training sessions. I have known him for a while but this is the first time I have coached him. He is what clubs are made of.”

Cheer on our Devils against Noosa, today at Albert Park, 4pm.