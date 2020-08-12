Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Right now Australia’s Commonwealth Bank is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world. Terry McCrann explains why.
Right now Australia’s Commonwealth Bank is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world. Terry McCrann explains why.
Business

Why CBA might just be the world’s most profitable bank

by Terry McCrann
12th Aug 2020 8:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two big things stand out in the CBA profit - the extraordinary strength of the CBA franchise, and the surprisingly mild impact, so far, of the worst recession in nearly a century.

Right now CBA is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world - generating a double digit return on capital (true, just, 10.3 per cent for the full year; albeit 'only' 8.3 per cent for the second half)) in a world of zero interest rates.

Despite the big plunge in rates and three months of the government-mandated recession, CBA's interest margin for the year barely twitched compared to 2018-19.

Yes it made a big $1.5bn special virus bad debt provision - the reason its profit fell - but actual bad debts at June 30 remained extraordinarily low.

Yes, it had to slash its final divided to abide by the APRA order to conserve cash, but so much cash poured into its deposits it only borrowed $2bn from the RBA under its special 0.25 per cent facility.

terry.mccrann@news.com.au

Originally published as Why CBA might just be the world's most profitable bank

cba commbank terry mccrann

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’Future unknown’: Gympie teen fights rare disorders

        Premium Content ’Future unknown’: Gympie teen fights rare disorders

        News Gympie teen who cannot go in the sun or cold, cannot go swimming or stand for more than 2 minutes says thank you to supportive charity

        How Gympie can keep region thriving through COVID

        Premium Content How Gympie can keep region thriving through COVID

        News Mayor Hartwig: Queensland’s good fortune presents a golden opportunity to help...

        Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

        Premium Content Man assisting cops after shocking motorcyclist death

        Crime Man assisting police with inquiries after man killed in crash

        UPDATE: Tight race to reveal Gympie’s top dentist

        Premium Content UPDATE: Tight race to reveal Gympie’s top dentist

        News Two dentists are head to head in first place, but the votes show the title of top...