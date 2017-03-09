'Why can't we park our work vehicles at home?'

WE ARE required by Gympie Regional Council to relocate our buses away from our home /office in Musgrave St.

During conversations with some councillors we were advised that we would be able to park two buses at our home address.

We have two full-time drivers who reside at this address, and therefore each driver could park their work vehicle at their home address.

Our fleet consists of four buses to ensure we can best cater to our clientele.

On occasions, we are fortunate enough to have three or four buses out in a single day and for this we use casual drivers.

In the course of correspondence with council's planning department, during which time we have been attempting to ascertain the suitability of several sites for relocation of the two other buses, we have now been told we can have no buses (work vehicles of the residents) at the home address.

If this is the case does it not stand to reason that anyone taking home a company vehicle, council car or ute, contractor's vehicles, self employed persons with commercial vehicles, taxi and uber cabs are all in contradiction to this law?

This would include councillors, Mayor and CEO.

Clive Sandison,

Gympie.