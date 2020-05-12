Why business post-COVID is good news for Gympie jobs

Chamber of Commerce board member Brendan Allen said there were plenty of small business and job opportunities in the region.

The decentralisation of businesses due to coronavirus could lead to new job opportunities for the Gympie region, Chamber of Commerce board member Brendan Allen says.

Companies around the country are adapting to work from home practices, and Mr Allen predicted that after the restrictions are lifted, many businesses will continue to allow employees to work remotely.

“I think we’re going to see a change post-COVID of large businesses decentralising out of city offices, which may lead to more people working from home and opportunities for people from regional areas like Gympie to do this,” Mr Allen said.

Mr Allen also said after we “return to normalcy” the advantages to opening new businesses in regional areas will remain and encouraged small business owners to consider Gympie.

“It’s cheaper to start a business here than in major cities, and the costs of doing business are lower,” he said.

“There’s lifestyle opportunities, it’s a nice place to raise kids, and there’s a close-knit community to support a new business.

“Governments are now concentrated on regional areas and are providing funding to grants that can only be accessed in regional areas.”

As for people currently seeking work in the region, Mr Allen said there were always jobs available for people willing to work hard.

“There are great opportunities in the job market in certain industries,” he said.

“There are many opportunities for support workers and carers; Bravo care services are always looking for staff.”

Mr Allen said Nolan Meats were another local business that always had availabilities.

“People just have to be open minded about what they do,” he said.