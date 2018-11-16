'Why buck keeps being passed on key Gympie coastal link?'

JUST DO IT: Les Cravigan is frustrated that work to finish a long-proposed Cooloola-Noosa link is still not a priority, saying that government bodies keep passing the buck to each other.

JUST DO IT: Les Cravigan is frustrated that work to finish a long-proposed Cooloola-Noosa link is still not a priority, saying that government bodies keep passing the buck to each other. Scott Kovacevic

A COOLOOLA Cove resident is calling on governing bodies to stop passing the buck and get on with delivering the Cooloola-Noosa link road through Counter Rd.

Les Cravigan said he was frustrated over the lack of action on the planned link, which has been discussed for more than two-thirds of his 72 years of life.

"It seems that everybody else is passing the buck on,” he said.

The road has long been part of a wider proposal to connect the coastal areas, and two years ago the Federal Government gave $2 million for design and upgrade work to begin.

Even though Counter Rd is unsealed, Les Cravigan says it is still a popular route for travellers. Scott Kovacevic

Gympie Regional Council has started upgrading a 1.9km stretch of the road, but Mr Cravigan wants a commitment to improve the rest and finally have a key link open.

And it was not like the road wasn't already being used, he said. It is a common thoroughfare for traffic heading to the coast from Noosa.

"It's like a blood vessel coming through there,” he said.

Without the link Mr Cravigan said the region was "dying very quickly”.

He said his emails to the State Government were passed down the line from the Premier to Transport and Main Roads, and while it had been discussed in Gympie Regional Council, there had been minimal movement there too.

Counter Rd is a link to every corner of the region. Renee Albrecht

"(TMR said) they didn't know anything about it,” he said.

And he was also disappointed with the response from the Federal Government, given it was their money being used.

A spokesman for State Transport Minister Mark Bailey said TMR's records listed Counter Rd as council-controlled.

A council spokesman said about 4km of Counter Rd "is on State Government owned forestry land”.

He said work on the funded stretch was moving forward on schedule, but there were no immediate plans for more upgrades.