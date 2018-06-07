Why Buchholz has bowled over the judges

HOWZAT: Gympie's Ron Buchholz is happy about being named the Community Official of the Year and Queensland Community Umpire of the Year.

HOWZAT: Gympie's Ron Buchholz is happy about being named the Community Official of the Year and Queensland Community Umpire of the Year. Rebecca Singh

Cricket: Gympie umpire Ron Buchholz beat more than 200 officials to take out the national Community Official of the Year award and Queensland Community Umpire of the Year award for 2018.

"It's very humbling to win such an award, but there were a lot of other people nominated and I think those people were just as deserving as I was,” Buchholz said this week.

"I still love the game. I tried veterans cricket but I just didn't enjoy it as much as I used to, instead I went to the dark side of the game.”

Buchholz has been involved in cricket since he was in primary school and still loves the game as much as he did growing up.

"I do a lot of work with Wide Bay Cricket (as the) senior co-ordinator, Wide Bay selector, Umpires in Wide Bay co-ordinator, South Queensland Cricket and Country Cricket delegate and player protection officer,” he said.

"I like umpiring because it is the best seat in the game. A lot of people who umpire are dedicated, they still love the game.”

Despite his no sledging stance, Buchholz still remembers a "classic” sledge he heard in 2013.

"It was a veterans game in 2013, and I was walking on to bat in my old cricket gear from the 70s and one of the opposition players said 'look at this fella, he must have robbed a museum on the way to the game. He has the old pads and look at his bat',” Buchholz said.

"I thought it was a classic, even I had a laugh.

"That was a proper sledge. It wasn't personal, it was funny.”

Buchholz walked away from the game for a number of years but came back to it when his son wanted to play.

He completed his first umpiring course in 1979 and in 2018 he is still here.

"I just love the whole game. The longer the game the better it is,” Buchholz said.