Why Aussies are smiling at ATP Cup

AUSTRALIA is the first team into the ATP Cup quarter-finals.

Regardless of the result of their tie with Greece on Tuesday night at Pat Rafter Arena, the Australians can't be knocked off the top of Group F.

Australia are the only Group F team to have won both their ties so far.

Even if the tournament hosts were to lose to last-placed Greece to finish with a 2-1 win-loss record, their victories over Canada and Germany, who meet in Tuesday's other Group F tie, would ensure Australia progressed to the last eight on the head-to-head rule.

Had Greece beat Germany on Sunday night, the battle for top spot in Group F would still have been alive on Tuesday.

But German doubles pair Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miel won a tense super tie-breaker to beat Greek duo Michail Pervolarakis and Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-3, 17-15.

Australian team captain Lleyton Hewitt (centre) celebrates with Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur. Pic: AAP

The doubles win secured Germany a 2-1 tie win after scores were level at 1-1 after the singles.

Tsitsipas beat German No.1 Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 in the singles to level the tie after Jan-Lennard Struff had defeated Pervolarakis 6-4, 6-1.

Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt will monitor the fitness of Nick Kyrgios (back) before deciding whether he will play against Greece.

John Millman replaced Kyrgios in Australia's 3-0 win over Canada on Sunday, with the Queenslander beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.