Why aren't Gympie council buildings adorned in solar panels?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

WHY AREN'T THERE SOLAR PANELS ON PUBLIC BUILDINGS?

POLITICIANS of all hues and at every level use tax/rate payers as a cash cow and give not a hoot about the increased pressure on a dwindling money supply. There used to be a term called "disposal income.” That no longer exists, thanks to politicians.

From their elevated positions in their purpose built towers, these elected leaders look down on the population, fill their heads with daydreams and then punish us all with their schemes.

For example, the ban on supermarket bags has put an estimated $300 million on to the nation's grocery bill. The long suffering public is now forced to buy bags that are 70 times more environmentally detrimental than the incorrectly named "single use” bags.

We are being led down the road of renewable power generation. It doesn't work well enough to power our country. How many industries have closed their doors because of this headlong rush to the dark ages?

How many billions of dollars are being given to the power generation companies in this wacko plan to put a windmill on each corner and environmentally unfriendly solar panels on our home roof?

Here's a thought: if the governments are so hell bent on using renewable power, why aren't public buildings adorned with solar panels?

Think of how much that would save us if every hospital, school, police station, court house was so equipped.

How about all our parliament houses and council buildings show us the way and lead by example?

Why isn't every rubbish dump extracting the methane from within and using that gas to power electricity generators?

How do governments get away with using tax/rate payers dollars to build infrastructure and then selling those assets to companies who charge us, the owners, to use them, thereby generating millions in profits for a private company?

What about fuel prices? A barrel of oil is around $70 per barrel. That should equate to around 70 cents per litre at the bowser. Yet we are told that oil is scarce worldwide and our dollar is weak.

Where is the overpaid regulator?

How about the truth for a change?

After all, this is money needlessly coming out of our pocket so that boardrooms and public officials can congratulate themselves.

And the latest: container deposit legislation forcing us to pay more for our drinks and then forcing us to get the empties to a collection station? What is the saving to the environment? How far will people have to drive their polluting cars to get to the collection point?

Is it any wonder that the population is fed up with politicians at all levels. It is almost laughable that we are entrusted to elect these people, but apparently, don't have the brains to share our view of the future. No politician is prepared to state boldly what their plan is and ask us to join them on the journey.

In future, I will question every candidate on what their vision is for the future. They will need to announce in clear and unambiguous terms what that is.

I know one thing for sure: I will grill each and every council candidate in future.

Not just my division councillor aspirant, but each and every one because, at the end of the day, they must govern for the entire region.

Disposable income? Politicians have disposed of it. I can hardly wait for the next money grab.

David Collins,

Araluen