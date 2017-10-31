News

Why are more rural students leaving school early?

FAIR GO: Ethan Kozlovic is one of many rural school leavers who are not offered the same opportunities as students in metropolitan centres.
FAIR GO: Ethan Kozlovic is one of many rural school leavers who are not offered the same opportunities as students in metropolitan centres. Donna Jones
by Donna Jones

ETHAN Kozlovic didn't plan to leave high school, it just ended up that way.

The 15-year-old left Kingaroy High School about 12 months ago because, he says, of a few personality clashes and because he found himself struggling in several core subjects.

As a child, his dream was to become a professional motorbike racer, something he still does as a hobby.

At Kingaroy, he started a Certificate II in Automotive at school. He loved it and thinks he was doing really well in it.

"And I really liked sport and I was all right at English, but the maths and science and geography stuff was a bit tough," he said.

He said he frequently asked his teachers for help when he found he was struggling but he said they would only spend five minutes with him before heading back to the class.

He ended up leaving school and Kingaroy, both because of the issues he was facing at school and because, he said, of family issues.

Now, living in Gympie with his mum and closer to his family, he has found his way to the Maisie Kaufman Centre where he is doing a Certificate III in Hospitality.

 

He's also enjoying the whole experience.

"I just needed someone to sit down with me and show me how to do it. I like being here where people actually care about you and help you," he said.

And to Ethan, that's the main difference between the opportunities for those in the city, versus those in rural centres.

When asked what he thought rural schools needed more of to keep students there, he was direct, citing a need for more one-on-one tutoring.

"More individual assistance. I have trouble in big groups," he said.

Another area of difference was the availability of public transport.

"I live out by the cemetery and I ride my scooter here everyday, or mum might drop me off," he said.

Brad Hargreaves, one of Ethan's instructors and co-ordinator of the Maisie Kaufman Centre, agreed on both points: the lack of transport and the one-on-one training.

 

"Ethan rides his scooter here everyday and occasionally his mum will drop him off, but he's here regardless of if it's raining, stinking hot, whatever," MrHargreaves said.

"The problem with teaching is you have 60 per cent of students who can learn the way schools are doing it.

"What do you do with the other 40 per cent? You spend all your time trying to help them catch up or try to slow the others down to get as many people in that band as you can," Mr Hargreaves said.

"Ethan's really good with his hands. You just have to show him how to do something once and he picks it up straight away. I try to show them all a couple of ways to do things. They can usually work it out from one way or the other," he said.

If Ethan had stayed in Kingaroy he admits he would probably be miserable at school or unemployed. He says he's grateful to be coming to the Maisie Kaufman Centre and hopes to get a job as a bar attendant at the end of his studies.

The Maisie Kaufman Centre is one of several not-for-profit organisations bankrolled by the State Government, but Mr Hargreaves would like to see more assistance for programs like it.

He said he would like to be able to offer students the chance to go into more traditionally male-dominated industries, something that the centre is unable to provide.

"We currently have 14 students studying hospitality - all of them boys," he said.

Related Items

Topics:  education fair go for gympie gympie school leavers

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

#treatyoself (or loved one) with these wicked event tickets

ON THE first day of Christmas, our true loves might mention something about a partridge and a pear tree, but here’s a list of things a lot more appealing.

This $1.6 million Gympie house will blow your mind

This $1.6 million Gympie house will blow your mind

WHAT was once a renovator's dream is now a dream home according to Mary River Homestead owner Michael Payne

Jobs promised by man who got rid of 14,000

Queensland LNP leader Tim Nicholls and deputy leader Deb Frecklington take a tour of Rock Trade Industries, a quarry at Helidon in the Lockyer Valley, as part of the 2017 Queensland election campaign.

Regional jobs details promised in "future announcements”.

Gympie region will be an election battleground

CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Tony Perrett has been campaigning for weeks already, and last week hosted a visit to our disused TAFE building by shadow training minister Jarrod Bleijie.

Queensland gets ready for Palaszczuk's coal-fired electric election

Beaming in elite educators could be the key

Teen students are working on a laptop in their school lesson. A teacher is leaning over them, helping them with some work.

It's time to think outside the box on learning.

Local Partners