Why are more rural students leaving school early?

FAIR GO: Ethan Kozlovic is one of many rural school leavers who are not offered the same opportunities as students in metropolitan centres. Donna Jones

ETHAN Kozlovic didn't plan to leave high school, it just ended up that way.

The 15-year-old left Kingaroy High School about 12 months ago because, he says, of a few personality clashes and because he found himself struggling in several core subjects.

As a child, his dream was to become a professional motorbike racer, something he still does as a hobby.

At Kingaroy, he started a Certificate II in Automotive at school. He loved it and thinks he was doing really well in it.

"And I really liked sport and I was all right at English, but the maths and science and geography stuff was a bit tough," he said.

He said he frequently asked his teachers for help when he found he was struggling but he said they would only spend five minutes with him before heading back to the class.

He ended up leaving school and Kingaroy, both because of the issues he was facing at school and because, he said, of family issues.

Now, living in Gympie with his mum and closer to his family, he has found his way to the Maisie Kaufman Centre where he is doing a Certificate III in Hospitality.

He's also enjoying the whole experience.

"I just needed someone to sit down with me and show me how to do it. I like being here where people actually care about you and help you," he said.

And to Ethan, that's the main difference between the opportunities for those in the city, versus those in rural centres.

When asked what he thought rural schools needed more of to keep students there, he was direct, citing a need for more one-on-one tutoring.

"More individual assistance. I have trouble in big groups," he said.

Another area of difference was the availability of public transport.

"I live out by the cemetery and I ride my scooter here everyday, or mum might drop me off," he said.

Brad Hargreaves, one of Ethan's instructors and co-ordinator of the Maisie Kaufman Centre, agreed on both points: the lack of transport and the one-on-one training.

"Ethan rides his scooter here everyday and occasionally his mum will drop him off, but he's here regardless of if it's raining, stinking hot, whatever," MrHargreaves said.

"The problem with teaching is you have 60 per cent of students who can learn the way schools are doing it.

"What do you do with the other 40 per cent? You spend all your time trying to help them catch up or try to slow the others down to get as many people in that band as you can," Mr Hargreaves said.

"Ethan's really good with his hands. You just have to show him how to do something once and he picks it up straight away. I try to show them all a couple of ways to do things. They can usually work it out from one way or the other," he said.

If Ethan had stayed in Kingaroy he admits he would probably be miserable at school or unemployed. He says he's grateful to be coming to the Maisie Kaufman Centre and hopes to get a job as a bar attendant at the end of his studies.

The Maisie Kaufman Centre is one of several not-for-profit organisations bankrolled by the State Government, but Mr Hargreaves would like to see more assistance for programs like it.

He said he would like to be able to offer students the chance to go into more traditionally male-dominated industries, something that the centre is unable to provide.

"We currently have 14 students studying hospitality - all of them boys," he said.